New Nueces County Animal Care Facility might be coming soon

ROBSTOWN, Tx — Robstown resident Yvette Villalobos is one of the many residents looking forward to the new Nueces County Animal Care Facility being built in Robstown.

“That is what we need our community to keep those things and to utilize what we do have,” Villalobos said.

Villalobos said there is a stray animal problem in the city, which is why she is an advocate in her community, and she hopes a newer and more modern facility can help with the problem in the area.

“I know that we do not have the accommodation right now to be able to get the strays and help that population get reduced, and if we were to go with something more like this it would be more accommodating,” Villalobos said.

The new Nueces County Animal Care Facility has been in the works for quite some time.

The budget was initially set for $5 million, but late last year, county commissioners cut it down to just $4 million.

Precinct Three Commissioner John Marez said the savings came mostly from the parking lot.

“We realized we didn't need such a large space because our current facilities does not have that, and so we reduced that and that was enough for our project savings to help fast file all the court’s needs,” Marez said.

Marez also said the current facility on Farm to Market Road 892 is very hard to find and sometimes hazardous due to the high volume of cars in that area.

The new facility will be at the Old Robstown Show Barn on East Avenue J, making it more accessible for people in rural areas.

“This is about maintaining an independent facility that is easier to access for the rural community, it is not as big because it doesn't need to be because of the volume, but it is also situated where our staff could respond to emergencies and get their quicker run than coming in from Corpus Christi,” Marez said.

“It is in a prime location because we are going out to Calallen or you are going to be going out to Corpus and it is right across the bridge,” Villalobos said.

Marez said construction is expected to start by the summer.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.