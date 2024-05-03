The Dairy Discover Zone made its way to Buc Days, learn what it is about

With the start of Buc Days, people of all ages can get a chance to learn where dairy products come from with this fun activity.

The Dairy Discovery Zone can be found at Treasure Island, which is located in the American Bank Center Arena.

Through a milk and farming digital game and a robotic cow, this activity is a way to teach kiddos where milk comes from and how it is made.

Darnecia Bennet, the Dairy Max Tour Manager said the Dairy Discover Zone is here to bring lots of fun.

But they also want people to leave with a very important message.

“Our main goal is to be the voice of dairy farmers, a lot of individuals have gotten removed from the agriculture like knowing where their food comes from,” Bennet said. “So, that is where we are trying to step in and kind of be the voice, learn, and to teach individuals of how their food gets from farm to table.”

Also, if you want to pet a real-life cow---there is a petting zoo in Treasure Island too!

If you want to join the fun and get a hands-on experience, the Dairy Discovery Zone will be here until May 12th.

