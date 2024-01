CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After 20-plus years in Corpus Christi, TGI Fridays has closed its doors for the last time on Tuesday.

A note left on the front door explained that the difficult decision had been made and was effective January 2, 2024.

The note went on to explain that they were extremely grateful to their loyal guests and team members.

KRIS 6 News

