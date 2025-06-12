Texas woman arrested for threatening ICE agent during immigration inquiry

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 42-year-old Texas woman faces federal charges after allegedly threatening an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who was seeking information about her husband's immigration status.

Michelle Lee Varela made her initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge in San Antonio after being taken into custody. She is expected to appear in Corpus Christi federal court soon.

According to the unsealed criminal complaint, Varela allegedly threatened an ICE-Homeland Security Investigations agent on June 4 during a lawful immigration action.

When authorities requested information about her husband's status in the United States, Varela allegedly used profanity and threatened to shoot them if her husband was taken into custody.

The complaint states that even after law enforcement warned her about threatening a federal agent, she continued speaking in an elevated voice with a threatening tone before eventually hanging up the phone.

"The Southern District of Texas takes allegations of threatened violence against law enforcement very seriously," U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said. "Immigration authorities must be able to carry out their lawful duties free from violence or threats, and those that attempt to obstruct or harm such agents will be held accountable."

If convicted, Varela faces up to 10 years in federal prison for threatening a federal agent and up to 5 years for interstate communications charges. Both charges also carry potential $250,000 fines.

ICE-HSI conducted the investigation with assistance from the Goliad County Sheriff's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Patti Hubert Booth is prosecuting the case.

