Texas State Aquarium partners with Kendra Scott for STEMM education fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special fundraiser at Kendra Scott will help support marine education programs while offering shoppers a chance to give back through their purchases.

The jewelry retailer is teaming up with the local aquarium to support STEM education through an upcoming event at La Palmera Mall.

Shoppers who visit the Kendra Scott store on Thursday, July 17, from 12 to 2 p.m. will have 20% of their purchases directed to the aquarium's STEM programs.

The event will feature a first look at the brand-new Summer 3 Collection and Texas Exclusives, along with complimentary refreshments and a special appearance by one of the aquarium's animal ambassadors.

Those unable to attend in person can still participate in the fundraiser by shopping online at kendrascott.com from July 17 through midnight on July 18 using the code GIVEBACK-TSA35.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

