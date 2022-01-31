Texas State Aquarium members receiving extra discount in February

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas State Aquarium members are receiving an extra discount for the month of February.

From Feb. 1 - 28, in addition to receiving their regular half-off admission to the Art Museum of South Texas, South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center, Corpus Christi Museum of Science & History, and the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay, they will also receive a 10% discount in all four gift shops, as well as a 10% discount on any new membership.

The aquarium says this partnership is aimed to encourage exploration of all of Corpus Christi's most popular attractions at a reduced cost while also supporting non-profit educational and cultural facilities.

For more information on Texas State Aquarium memberships, visit their website.

