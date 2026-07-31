Texas State Aquarium hosts an event with a lot of bite to it

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's Shark Week, and the Harte Research Institute and the Texas State Aquarium marked the occasion by hosting the annual Shark Talk event.

The aquarium hosted the event Friday morning, giving the public a chance to ask experts anything about sharks. Shark Talk has become hugely popular, especially with kids who attend.

Kesley Banks, a research scientist with the Harte Research Institute, said:

"I love this event. We get to come out here and talk about not only the research that we're doing at the university but we also get to answer all of the questions and really bring science down to the general public and to little kids."

Some of the questions asked included how old sharks get, how many different kinds of sharks there are in the Gulf, whether sharks like humans, and whether sharks can be friends to humans.

There are hundreds of species of sharks in the Gulf. Most sharks live 20 to 30 years, but the Greenland shark is a notable exception — it can live up to 500 years. As for whether sharks like humans, experts say sharks do not like or dislike people. Sharks are simply out looking for food.

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