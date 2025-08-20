Texas schools relieved as education funds are released after summer freeze

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas schools are breathing a sigh of relief after the Department of Education released previously frozen funds that directly impacted teacher resources, after-school programs and bilingual education.

The delay occurred in June when the Department of Education reviewed whether spending aligned with the president's priorities.

Texas AFT President Zeph Capo said in a statement that Texas alone lost more than $600 million during the pause — money schools were counting on for staffing and student services.

"It's been a little bit of a stressful summer," said Dr. Kimberly Moore, superintendent of West Oso ISD.

"And then the news was funds are frozen. So it was about a month period where things were very much up in the air, and we didn't really know where the money for some of these programs were going to come from," Moore said.

Moore told me the district had already made plans for student programs, including ACE, an after-school program.

"And all of a sudden, it's not gonna exist," Moore said.

The funding freeze created significant uncertainty for families and staff members.

"There was a lot of anxiety around our families, as well as the staff," Moore said.

Moore explained that changes would have been necessary to maintain the program without federal funding.

"At that point, we told parents if the money is not released, we're gonna have to charge," Moore said.

"That was our only option."

With the funds finally being released, Moore expressed her feelings about the situation.

"Relief. Absolutely relief," Moore said.

LeeAnn Canas, who oversees the extra student programs, is happy the programs are back.

"We are just hopeful that this doesn't happen again, but there's always a possibility," Canas said.

Moore says the district is now able to focus on other budgets for the district, like a minimum wage pay up to $15, which was recently passed in a board meeting.

