Texas group educates community about Juneteenth's historical significance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education (TABPHE) visited Caraday of Corpus Christi to speak with residents about the significance of Juneteenth.

This marks the second time the organization has engaged with residents at the facility as part of their ongoing community outreach efforts to ensure the holiday's importance isn't forgotten.

"Some people do ask why we celebrate Juneteenth two years later... after Abe Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. So we talk to them about that. We give them a couple of goodies in remembrance of Juneteenth and then we answer any questions that they may have," said Tina Butler, co-founder of the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education.

The organization hopes to continue this educational event in the years ahead, furthering public understanding about this significant holiday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

