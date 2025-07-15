Teen's father arrested after newborn found in Kingsville Walmart restroom

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A newborn infant was discovered in a restroom trash can at a Kingsville Walmart on Monday night, prompting a police investigation that led to one arrest.

Kingsville Police responded to the Walmart on East General Cavazos Boulevard at 10:22 p.m. after an employee called 911 to report finding the infant. Officers found store employees attempting to save the baby's life. The newborn was rushed to Christus Spohn Hospital–Kleberg, where doctors pronounced the infant dead, according to a release from the Kingsville Police Department.

Police reviewed surveillance footage showing a young woman entering the store and remaining in the restroom for approximately 40 minutes before leaving. The infant was discovered about 30 minutes after she left.

At 10:53 p.m., a Kleberg County Sheriff's Deputy located the woman's vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The woman, identified as a 17-year-old, was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

Her father, Jerry Lee Martinez, 45, of Mathis, Texas, was arrested at the scene and charged with abandoning/endangering a child with criminal negligence. He is currently in Kleberg County Jail.

The 17-year-old remains hospitalized. According to the release, police plan to interview her after she is released.

The Kingsville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 361-593-8849 or Kingsville Crime Stoppers at 361-592-INFO (4636) to remain anonymous.

