TAMU-CC to build state-of-the-art Arts and Media Building

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will soon have a new state-of-the-art Arts and Media Building. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for May and the project is expected to be finished in spring of 2026.

The building will take the place of the recently demolished Classroom East and will be a two-story, 85,000-square-foot facility for the music, theatre, and dance programs on campus.

Building amenities include:

A state-of-the-art 325-seat proscenium theatre equipped with the latest technology



A 200-seat recital hall along with a warm-up room for performers



A black box theater that can seat up to 166 guests



A dance studio complete with mirrors, barres, and a sprung floor



Studios, workshops, and rehearsal spaces, and



A dedicated space for a Dr. Hector P. Garcia display.

For the university’s music and theatre departments, which are currently housed in the Center for the Arts, the new facility will provide improved sound-proofed rehearsal and performance spaces. It will also provide space for a costume shop and makeup area for theatre productions.

“This new building will elevate the educational experience for our students, while simultaneously enriching the cultural vibrancy of our campus, our city, and our Coastal Bend community,” said Dr. Kelly M. Miller, TAMU-CC President and CEO. “We strive to recruit and educate students who will remain in the community after graduation, further contributing to the development of creative businesses, fostering entrepreneurship, and spurring innovation. This new facility is also critically important for our music and theatre program accreditation as we strive for the highest standards of quality, excellence, and recognition.”

The old Center for the Arts building (formerly the Fine Arts Building) will be renovated to serve other disciplines that don't need soundproofed spaces.

