TAMU-CC police officer arrested on domestic violence charges including assault of a pregnant woman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Texas A&M Corpus Christi police officer has been arrested on multiple domestic violence charges in Alice.

Albert Stout was arrested Monday night by Alice police. He faces charges of assault of a pregnant woman, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, and interference with an emergency call.

No details have been released on what led to those charges.

Stout previously worked for the Alice Police Department before leaving last year. He then joined Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

University officials declined to comment on Stout's current employment status.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

