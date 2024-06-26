Taft City Council seeking legal clarification on '89 lawsuit

TAFT, Tx — The Taft City Council said it will wait for legal clarification before proceeding with discussions to fill a vacant seat on their board during Tuesday's meeting.

The clarification pertains to the case of Miguel Garcia vs. City of Taft from 1989. The main point of contention from the nearly three-decade-old lawsuit concerning a section specifying the duties of the mayor.

The suit stated that, "The Mayor may make motions, second motions, and vote on all matters for decision, not only in the event of a tie." However, it also states that, "vacancies shall be filled in accordance with state law," which means a mayor cannot vote when filling a vacant position.

This has caused confusion for the Taft City Council and has led to a "stalemate," according to Mayor Leonard Vasquez.

That stalemate led to active discussions among the board on Tuesday.

"If you really understand the content of it, it really has nothing to do with the Mayor," Board member Alonso Molina said. "It has to do with representation for members of the Ward, and yet we're not following that suit."

Ultimately, the board decided it would wait for legal clarification before deciding on voting procedures moving forward. A list of eligible candidates for the avaliable position was also tabled for future discussion until after clarification has been provided.

