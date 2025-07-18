Surfrider Foundation's annual surf camp creates waves of joy for participants with special needs

The Surfrider Foundation is making waves with their 26th annual "Make Promises Happen" surf camp at the beach in Port Aransas on July 19, offering people with disabilities the chance to experience the thrill of riding ocean waves.

"Everybody comes away with a great feeling, and we hope folks with disabilities enjoy the thrill of riding waves," said Neil McQueen, co-chair of Texas Coastal Bend Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation.

The event has grown significantly over the years, with participation increasing from just a handful of people to 15 participants this year.

Chris Kemp, who has been both participating in and helping organize the event for seven years, expressed his enthusiasm: "I love it!"

"The first year, we only had two out there. And then the next year, he got to find five people to do it, and then it went up to 10. And now it's 15 this year," said Beverly Hill, Chris's mother.

Participants travel from across Texas and even Oklahoma to take part in this special opportunity. The foundation is still looking for additional volunteers to help make the event a success.

"We have a lot of skilled surfers that will be helping, but we also need other people that don't have any water skills at all, really. And it's a great event. We're gonna have hot dogs for everybody, and drinks and things like that," McQueen said.

The event emphasizes that surfing is an experience everyone should have access to, regardless of ability.

"Surfing can be humbling, but it can also help you to feel natural power, and be connected with the ocean and with nature," McQueen said. "You know, it doesn't matter if you're riding a wave that's you know, a foot tall, or 10 feet tall, the feeling is fantastic."

Hill emphasized the importance of inclusive events like this: "Because there's so many out there that have disabilities and they don't get to do this, and it's just an experience that all of them should have."

People across the Coastal Bend are welcome to volunteer at the Make Promises Happen Surf Camp in Port Aransas on Saturday starting at 9:00am on the beach at Avenue G in Port Aransas. For more information on how to donate to the Make Promises Happen Surf Camp, click here.

