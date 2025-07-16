Dozens of sixth and seventh graders are putting their engineering skills to the test this summer, learning everything from actuators to articulated manipulators at the Texas Pre-Freshman Engineering Program (TEX-PREP) summer camp at Del Mar Southside Campus.

The 6-week program, made possible through donations from Flint Hills Resources, gives students hands-on experience with robotics, coding and engineering principles.

During today's showcase, students demonstrated their newly acquired skills by racing robotic cars through obstacle courses they designed and programmed themselves.

Students showcase robotics skills at TEX-PREP summer engineering camp

"It's really fun and exciting. For classes we have logic, problem solving and engineering. It's really fun and immersive and you learn so much and so many skills. It's amazing," Ina Chhotu from London ISD said.

The camp introduces students to skills that could lead to future careers in chemical, mechanical, electrical or environmental engineering fields.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!