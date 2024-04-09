Students and faculty at Oak Park Elementary School were able to take home a unique experience

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Monday, students and faculty members at Oak Park Elementary School shared a unique experience of watching the solar eclipse.

Certainly a day students will never forget.

“It is when the moon blocks the sun,” Aphy Cantu, a second-grade student, said.

Students were able to view the solar eclipse while wearing their approved glasses for safety reasons.

Cantu said she made sure to listen to her teachers not to take off her glasses while watching the eclipse outside.

“They help us see (the glasses), and if we take them off, then we can be blind forever,” Cantu said.

School principal Federico Saqui said even though the weather wasn’t the best, students were still able to learn a lot because they all went through a lesson to learn about the eclipse.

“It’s a day they will always remember. Maybe they won’t remember what they saw out here because it was a little cloudy, but with the lesson, hopefully, and following up online with the live stream, they will be able to better remember it,” Saqui said.

Students were also able to watch a live stream of the eclipse from the NASA website, tracking its path through Mexico and North America.

Students said they couldn’t wait to tell their families at home all about their experience.

“I think I am going to tell them it was awesome and it was cool,” Amethyst Mayhem, a second grader at Oak Park Elementary, said.

Students and faculty members at Oak Park Elementary agree the experience was definitely one-of-a-kind and one they will remember for the rest of their lives.

