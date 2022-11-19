Staying warm with holiday "spirits"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over in Kingsville, people prepared for a chilly weekend, choosing to warm up with some wine and craft beer.

The Ranch Hand Weekend is officially on!

The annual Holiday Wine Walk Sip and Shop event took place Friday evening. It concluded with a special tree-lighting ceremony.

According to organizers, attendees could enjoy their drinks and shop locally in Downtown Kingsville. Non-alcoholic drink passports were also made available for the event.

"We do have wine walks monthly, but this one is kind of our big one," Janine Reyes, the Director of Tourism for the city of Kingsville, said. "We've got 20 wines on tap, we've got five craft beers, we've even got our hands on Old Forester King Ranch whiskey - this stuff is extremely hard to find, very rare, and you can sample that with your passport."

Every year benefits from the Ranch Hand Weekend go toward a local organization. This year, they chose the Kingsville Council of the Navy League.

The Ranch Hand Weekend runs through tomorrow, Saturday, Nov 19. For a full list of festivities, check out the event website.