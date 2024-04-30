State-of-the-art boat storage facility on its way to Padre Island

Whitecap NPI Development announces the addition of dry storage boat facility

Will hold 300 boats

Construction on it is set to start this year

Whitecap NPI, Corpus Christi’s only master-planned resort and residential community, has recently revealed further insights into one of its unique amenities—a state-of-the-art dry stack storage boat facility. Diamond Beach Holdings LLC and Ashlar Development LLC, broke ground for a master-planned community in May 2023. The newly announced boat storage facility is one of two of its kind in the United States and is expected to accommodate 300 boats.

This boat facility is a larger part of the Marina District aspect of the Whitecap NPI Development.

"The forthcoming Marina District is set to emerge as the vibrant focal point of Whitecap NPI, heralding a new era of coastal luxury," said a statement from KGB Texas Communications, the PR Firm on the project.

In addition to the dry stack boat storage facility, the Marina District will also include on-site fuel stations, a bait shop, and a two-story yacht club which is planned to feature a lounge, restaurant, pool and gift shop.

Padre Island residents and visitors have expressed concerns about this new facility that will be built surrounding bodies of water that are crucial to coastal wildlife such as turtles and birds. Whitecap NPI is building a 30-acre nature preserve to conserve wildlife in the area.

The Marina District will be located beside the Commodores Bridge which is currently under construction, but on track to be complete in 2025.

There is no word yet on prices or requirements for renting a boat storage space in the facility. Construction is set to start in 2024, and to be complete sometime in 2025.

