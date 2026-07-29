Starlite Lane closure between Sunny Drive and Kingwood Drive begins Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A section of Starlite Lane in Corpus Christi's Annaville area will close beginning Friday, July 31, as part of a $12.5 million street reconstruction project.

City of Corpus Christi

Starlite Lane will be closed between Sunny Drive and Kingwood Drive through January. The closure is part of a full reconstruction of Starlite Lane from Violet Road to Leopard Street, one of several multi-million dollar road projects approved by the City of Corpus Christi.

KRIS 6 News

The existing road will be demolished and replaced with concrete pavement. The project also includes new curbs and gutters, new sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps, streetlights, and drainage improvements.

Neighborhoods and businesses in the area will remain accessible during construction.

Motorists traveling through the area must follow posted detour signs to navigate the construction zone. Detours will be clearly marked to minimize disruption and maintain traffic flow.

The City of Corpus Christi said the project is part of its commitment to maintaining and improving streets and infrastructure for residents, businesses, and visitors.

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