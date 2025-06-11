Staples Street and McArdle Road intersection to close for traffic signal upgrades

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The northwest corner of Staples Street and McArdle Road will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11.

The closure marks the third phase of a project to upgrade the traffic signal infrastructure at the intersection. This phase is expected to last four weeks, with the fourth and final phase requiring an additional four weeks to complete.

The project includes installation of new mast arms, signal heads, and infrastructure compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Additional improvements include curb ramps, sidewalk renovations, new high-visibility crosswalks, ADA-compliant pedestrian signals, and push buttons. These enhancements aim to ensure better accessibility and safety for all neighbors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!