Wyatt Ranches host toy giveaway for children in Duval County.

Eighth annual giveaway to help children have a Christmas.

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived to the Wyatt Ranches - Trasajillo Division in air transportation.

One thousand gifts were distributed.

The magic continues this Holiday season as the Wyatt Ranches are spreading Christmas cheer with a surplus of toys for Duval County children. This annual event across South Texas communities continues to be a highlight.

Families and their children waited in line for hours to see Santa. The children waved to the man in red as he flew by in the Wyatt Ranches jet.

Mrs. Claus joined her husband in the special event. Vehicles began to drive up to Santa to take pictures, hug Santa and just have a quick chat.

Duval County children have been grateful that Santa and Mrs. Claus take a few hours of their busy schedule to say hello to them at this annual event.

“This is an event we’ve been doing for the last eight years. We look forward to it every year because of the impact that it has. And we are firm believers in giving back to the community,” said Trey Wyatt, Member of the board of directors for Wyatt Ranches Foundation.

“It’s for the children. This is a special time of year for all of us in many different ways. For us to be able to give these toys away at Christmas time to these children in Duval County along with the sheriff’s office so valuable and so important,” said Billy Wells, President of the Wyatt Ranches Foundation.

It’s all about the children for the Wyatt Ranches. As each vehicle pulls forward Santa makes sure that these children feel the spirit of Christmas.

The children of San Diego, Benavides, and Freer drove off with special gifts just for them. These gifts were bikes, dolls, barbies, scooters, karaoke machines, Tonka trucks and more.



The smiles on children’s faces are the only thanks needed for the Wyatt Ranches.... Santa and Mrs. Claus along with the Wyatt Ranches wishes everyone a Merry Christmas!

