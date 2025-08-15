CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Spirit Halloween is making its comeback in Corpus Christi, popping up at the old Joann's Fabric Store located near SPID and South Staples last week.

Spirit Halloween is a seasonal retailer that opens up shop at vacant storefronts throughout cities across the United States.

Mike Salazar/ KRIS 6 News

"We've opened really early this year. We opened last Saturday. It has been a very big push to get Halloween in stores earlier and earlier this year, and we've taken over the old JoAnn's here on SPID. We've had a really great turnout of customers here in Corpus Christi," said Jayden Wright, Assistant Manager for Spirit Halloween.

Mike Salazar/KRIS 6 News

Wright says some people have their house decorated all year for Halloween, and they wait for the store to open to get ahead of the crowds. He also notes that people are fascinated with Halloween, and online content is increasingly geared towards kids nowadays.

Spirit Halloween creeps back in just in time for 'Spooky Season'

The Spirit Store located at SPID has already sold out of animatronics, home decor, terrifyers, and other big displays.

Mike Salazar/KRIS 6 News

"We're currently building another store. We're taking over the Conn's that's on SPID. We are currently building that one out, but I don't have any set dates for that store," said Wright.

The Spirit Halloween located at 5625 SPID, Suite B, is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.