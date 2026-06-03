CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A South Side company is taking an innovative approach to a growing problem in the Coastal Bend — creating affordable atmospheric water generation systems that pull drinking water straight from the air.

Leo Hernandez owns Airflow H2O, where he manufactures and sells atmospheric water generators right here in the Coastal Bend.

South Side company turns air into drinking water for Corpus Christi residents

"What we are offering is a atmospheric water generation system. So what is it? Atmospheric water? It is simply water taken that's in the air. We've developed a system that takes a condensation, converts it into usable water," Hernandez said.

The water can be used for drinking, household purposes, caring for pets, watering plants, and — in its purest form — for appliances like irons, coffee makers, and CPAP machines.

The process works like an air conditioner. The system pulls in warm, moist air and runs it over coils set at approximately 40 degrees, creating condensation. That water is collected in a storage tank, then pumped through a filter system that remineralizes it before it comes out of a faucet on the unit. Hernandez said the average humidity level in Corpus Christi is over 60%, meaning the air here is well-suited for the technology.

Hernandez said he and his business partners saw a local need for the product.

"With everything going on in Corpus Christi, everyone knows there's a water crisis. We saw that we had a need and a concern in the community that somehow the water restrictions were going to be a problem for us. We may run out of water. People are afraid that that's gonna happen," Hernandez said.

He added that the city has no control over water produced by the generators.

"The city controls the water system. You pay a water bill, it comes out of your pipes. They control that, but this is something that's off grid. It's controlled by you," Hernandez said.

Airflow H2O currently offers 2 models. The Airflow 28 produces over 20 gallons of water per day. A second model produces over 30 gallons per day for customers who need a higher output.

What sets the devices apart, Hernandez said, is affordability and customization. Customers can adjust pH and alkaline levels, add electrolytes, or configure the system to produce distilled water for appliances — all by changing filters based on their needs. As it comes standard, Hernandez said the water quality is comparable to name brands like Dasani or Ozarka.

The basic model starts at $1,995. Customization options may increase the price, but Hernandez said the units are still far less expensive than comparable machines from other companies nationwide, which he said can run as high as $2,400.

"If you're worried about the quality, the safety and the security of water for yourself, for your family and your household, we're providing an option for you. That's the most important part, I think, is that this water, you know you can trust it. You know where it came from. It's clean, renewable and friendly and it's also very affordable," Hernandez said.

For customers who need help with the cost, Hernandez said Airflow H2O offers payment plans and financing options and is open to discussing those with interested buyers.

As concerns about water resources continue to grow, Airflow H2O hopes innovation can be part of the solution.

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