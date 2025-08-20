CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Efforts are underway to bring new life into old buildings throughout the city. Last year, KRIS 6 told viewers the plan was to do just that with the vacant Six Points Building. Now, it’s pretty much ready to go and ready to make a big impact.

Six Points Offices Turned Into Imperial Apartments in Urban Revitalization

(For an inside look at the apartment units, click here.)

Some remember the 6 Points Buildings as offices from back in the day, while others have only ever known them to be empty. Now, with a new development, they are the Imperial Apartments at Six Points.

"It was some social office that she had to come here for my grandfather," said Jason Alaniz, redevelopment officer for Office of Economic Development with the city.

"I had a lawyer in the office," said Anthony Shamoon, a landlord around Six Points.

The buildings have been vacant for nearly 10 years, but that's changing with this redevelopment project.

"It does have a temporary certificate of occupancy for the first through third floor, so that means it's occupiable for the first three floors," Alaniz said.

The fourth floor is not ready just yet as they are waiting for an elevator.

Alaniz tells me the building can fit 25 single apartment units, each costing just under $1,000 a month. The developer of the property is a limited liability company called Inkuee 6P.

The project is an example of a growing national trend: urban revitalization.

"Texas is also doing several office-residential conversions. Mostly the larger cities are tackling that problem right now," Alaniz said.

It's a trend landlords like Anthony Shamoon says he wants to see more of.

"I'd like to see revitalization a little bit better. It's starting to, there's Hesters over here and a few other places," Shamoon said.

Shamoon says it's a good location to bring more people in too.

"It's central of the city. These are the three main arteries that come together here. It's six points, three streets, Ayers, Alameda and Staples as the main streets," Shamoon said.

Bringing more people can have its advantages and tackles two challenges in the city: high office vacancies and shortage of housing.

"It really leads to more foot traffic which then helps small businesses in the area," Alaniz said.

Alaniz adds that revitalization projects like these boost the economy long-term instead of relying only on tourism or large events.

Some share concerns over the possibility of additional traffic, but Shamoon says that's not really a problem in the Six Points area compared to other streets.

"I'm not worried about congestion, it's just good to have people living here, sure," Shamoon said.

The other Six Points building, right across the street, is under construction. It will be an additional 30 units and is scheduled to be finished by spring of next year.

If you are interested in leasing, call 361-343-7017.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

