Sinton Forward: Small-town businesses unite to spark big change

SINTON, Texas — In the heart of San Patricio County, the city of Sinton is ready to step into the spotlight. Long known as a quiet pass-through town, residents and business owners are now rallying around a new movement aimed at redefining that image — and it starts with local pride.

Local Businesses Unite to Put Sinton on the Map

For many Sinton business owners, the biggest challenge is visibility. Despite being part of the community for years, they say their storefronts are still often overlooked.

“Several times we’ve had people come into our store that are just driving through, and they have absolutely no idea that we’re here,” said Kim Graley, co-owner of Tia’s Boutique.

Graley’s story isn’t unique — it’s one of many that inspired a new initiative called Sinton Forward, a grassroots effort to bring attention, support, and renewed energy to Sinton’s business community.

Created by local entrepreneurs, Sinton Forward is focused on marketing, events, and collaborative growth. The goal? Unite businesses under one vision — and grow together.

“It’s long overdue,” said Randi Hamlyn, co-creator of Sinton Forward. “It just took a group of like-minded people to say, ‘Hey, we can do this.’ We’ve started our businesses. We’ve promoted them this far. There’s no reason we can’t do it together — and have power in numbers.”

The group recently held a planning meeting to brainstorm ideas ranging from city-wide events to coordinated online promotions.

One of the businesses involved in the initiative is Aunt Aggie De’s Pralines, known for its pralines and Southern charm since 1986. Molly and Melanie Thomas, co-owners of the shop, say the time is right to reconnect with the community.

“Online shopping is fabulous — it’s convenient and wonderful,” said Molly Thomas. “But it’s at the expense of a loss of community that’s created through those in-person transactions.”

“I think we all have a stake in Sinton continuing to grow and be part of the community,” added Melanie Thomas.

Along with Tia’s Boutique, Aunt Aggie De’s is a prime example of the kind of “hidden gems” the initiative hopes to spotlight.

The next Sinton Forward meeting is scheduled for September, and organizers are encouraging more businesses to join. The momentum is growing — and so is the belief that Sinton has something special to offer.

“The big goal is just promote the town, we’ve got great restaurants, we’ve got great stores, we’ve got great services,” said Hamlyn.

Whether you’re a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, the message is clear: Sinton is open for business — and it’s just getting started.

Interested in joining Sinton Forward or learning more? Next meeting will be scheduled on September

