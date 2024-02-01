Seasonal changes for February's ArtWalk include more pop-up vendors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — If you have ever attended an ArtWalk then you know that most of the roads are blocked off for the event, however, you may notice some changes in February's First Friday ArtWalk because the roads won't be closed.

Downtown Corpus Christi Management says the change to the upcoming ArtWalk is because of the colder weather this season.

Instead, people can go around to indoor businesses or the local participating parks for pop-up vendors, live music, and art exhibitions.

"It makes it difficult to have an outside event or plan for an outside event when it's cold and rainy. By focusing on the parks and the businesses we are really able to have an event that goes on regardless of the weather and also creates accessibility to businesses. We close down over 12 blocks throughout downtown and when the weather is bad, it makes it difficult to get to the front door of a business," said Alyssa Barrera Mason, Executive Director for Downtown Corpus Christi.

Dozens of vendors will set up shop at the Artesian Park Party, the Bus Pop-Up Party, and the La Retama Park Party. Live music will include artists like DJ Eric, Carson Miller and the Cowboys, and Joe Greene. Music artist Kelly Kenning will be filming a music video at The Annex for his upcoming single "Whiskey Fingers" beginning at 7 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Organizers say the block-party style ArtWalk will return in March, just in time for Spring Break.

View the graphic below with the full list of pop-up vendors:

DCC

DCC