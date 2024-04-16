Search for missing vehicle tied to Aransas Pass murder

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — A murder investigation is underway after Aransas Pass Police found the body of a deceased 72-year-old male Sunday morning.

According to Aransas Pass investigators, officers with the Aransas Pass Police Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to 653 S. Rife for a deceased male around 11:06 a.m. on Sunday, April 14.

"The reporting party told APPD that the male had been murdered. Officers arrived and found the victim inside, deceased. He appeared to have been deceased for some time, making life-saving efforts futile," said investigators.

Police say violence was evident based on the scene at the home.

"Evidence left behind was collected. APPD officers and detectives began the investigation and spoke to individuals close to the victim," added investigators.

The victim, 72-year-old Craig Poole, lived with another elderly male whom officers spoke with; however, that individual is not a suspect in the case at this time.

Investigators said Craig Poole's vehicle is still missing. Poole’s vehicle is described as a gray 2018 Mercedes van (Florida LP #NKD5B) with distinct markings.

Below is a picture from the License Plate Reader system, captured on the 11th & 12th of this month:

AP Police

If you have information related to this case, please contact us via Tri-County Crimestoppers at 361-758-TIPS or online via p3tips.com/437.