Scare for private plane passengers at Corpus Christi International Airport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A private plane signaled a hydraulic indicator warning shortly after takeoff from Corpus Christi International Airport Tuesday morning, prompting the pilot to return to the airport as a precaution.

The six-passenger private plane experienced the warning just after 8 a.m. The pilot was asked to return to Corpus Christi International Airport.

The plane landed safely and all passengers got off without any issues.

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