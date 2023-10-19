Salvation Army's Angel Tree

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend is marching into the upcoming holiday season with children on their minds. Families who need help with the holiday season need to register for the 2023 Angel Tree Program. But you only have until tomorrow afternoon to register.



The program has helped thousands of children over the last 40 years. The annual program has become a tradition - spreading Christmas joy to children ages 0 to 12. This year, they will include teenagers up to the age of 15.

"Our records show that last year, we had a little over 800 children from the Coastal Bend. Our mission – our desire – our dream is that everybody who comes to our doors will get the help they need," said Nathanael Doria, Commanding Officer with the Salvation Army.

Parents and guardians who go through the application process must have proof of guardianship, proof of address, income and the child's Christmas wishes.

Friday is the last day to register so make your way down to the Salvation Army at 1804 Buford Street in Corpus Christi and let's give our children a Merry Christmas.

Families available for the program are from Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio.

Applications will be taken from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.