Salvation Army partnering with city officials and other shelters during frigid weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The City of Corpus Christi and multiple homeless shelters are joining forces to ensure people experiencing homelessness will have somewhere to go beginning Sunday evening as frigid temperatures roll in.

The Salvation Army is partnering with the Mother Teresa Day Shelter, Good Samaritan Shelter, and the City of Corpus Christi to open extra shelter spaces for people to get out of the cold.

They will accommodate an additional 30 individuals on top of the 76 individuals currently at the Center of Hope at 1804 Buford. They will also provide sleeping bags, snacks, and coffee.

On Sunday, January 14, The Salvation Army’s cold weather shelter will open at 7 p.m. at the Corps located at 1802 Buford. On Monday, January 15, and Tuesday, January 16, The Salvation Army will deliver 120 hot meals to Mother Teresa Day Shelter at 4 p.m., and they will extend their serving hours from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. They will also be opening their facility to accommodate 60 more people from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

"The City of Corpus Christi will provide bus passes to individuals at Mother Teresa Day Shelter who are seeking shelter, to help them get to The Salvation Army shelter and The Good Samaritan," said Major Doria.

The Corpus Christi Police Department will provide security assistance until midnight, then will conduct frequent patrols.

The City will then arrange for CCRTA buses to pick up everyone from the shelter and transport them back to the Mother Teresa Day Shelter at 7 a.m., where they will then have the opportunity to stay there throughout the day.

In addition, Corpus Christi Disposal/Skid O Kan is donating six porta-potties, while the City is also providing 60 blankets, a $500 HEB card, and an additional dumpster.

“As temperatures drop, we recognize the critical need for our services, particularly for our most vulnerable neighbors facing real, life-threatening challenges,” said Major Doria.

“Because The Salvation Army is embedded in the communities where it serves, teams are already on the ground and can respond immediately when a disaster strikes or weather suddenly turns. As the cold sets in, The Salvation Army will continue to keep hope alive and meet immediate and long-term community needs, not just during this winter, but year-round," Major Doria said.

To make a donation, or for more information about the inclement weather shelter, please call The Salvation Army at 361-884-9497, visit us online at https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/corpus-christi/, or stop by at 1804 Buford St.

