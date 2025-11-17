Salvation Army kicks off annual kettle campaign with goal to raise $150,000 in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend kicked off its annual red kettle campaign on Friday, and bell ringers and their red kettles will set up outside area businesses throughout the Holiday season.

The organization hopes to raise $150,000 during this year's kettle campaign to support local community programs and services.

Hicks Family Subaru is providing significant support for the campaign this year by loaning three SUVs to the Salvation Army. The vehicles will be used to transport kettles from location to location throughout the Coastal Bend, helping expand the campaign's reach.

The annual kettle campaign is a cornerstone fundraising effort for the Salvation Army, with donations supporting programs that assist families and individuals in need throughout the holiday season and beyond.

The Salvation Army of Corpus Christi needs volunteers for its Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree program - two beloved traditions that make a real difference for thousands of people in the Coastal Bend.

“Volunteering makes such a big impact on so many lives during the holidays,” said Major Lucila Doria of The Salvation Army in Corpus Christi. “Whether you can spare an hour, a morning, or a full day, share the gift of your time and give with Joy to those who need it most. You can ring the bell at a kettle on your own, with your family or bring a whole group—it’s a wonderful way to serve together.”

Bell Ringer Volunteer Details: Dates: November 15 – December 24; Monday – Saturday.

How to volunteer: Visit RegisterToRing.com and follow the prompts to sign up for the location and shift of your choice or contact Jonathan Gonzalez at 361-884-9497 or Jonathan.Gonzalez@uss.salvationarmy.org

The Salvation Army will provide gifts for 1,080 children through the Angel Tree program this year, thanks to the generosity of local donors and businesses. Volunteer activities include working at Angel Tree adoption locations, sorting gifts, and participating in the gift distribution day for registered families. Churches and businesses can also host Angel Trees to bring holiday joy and cheer to children in the community.

Angel Tree Volunteer Details:

Dates: November 14 – December 12

How to volunteer: Contact Jonathan Gonzalez at 361-884-9497 or Jonathan.Gonalez@uss.salvationarmy.org

For more information about the Angel Tree program, volunteering to ring the bell, or serving holiday meals, please call 361-884-9497, visit us at 1804 Buford St., or go to southernusa.salvationarmy.org/corpus-christi.

