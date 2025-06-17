Rumors swirl around Wesley Seale Dam, but officials say there's no crack, no cover-up

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Rumors are rippling through local social media about the Wesley Seale Dam — claims of a crack, delayed repairs and even a cover-up. But city officials insist none of it is true.

Speculation on the neighborhood app Nextdoor includes claims that the dam won’t be repaired until 2027 and theories about a hidden emergency tied to falling lake levels.

“There’s no crack, no leak, no emergency,” said Drew Molly with Corpus Christi Water. “People see water coming out of the spillway and they think something is wrong. The fact is, we’re releasing water. We did it yesterday, we did it today, and we’ll do it again tomorrow.”

City officials said the water being released isn’t being wasted — it’s flowing downstream to regional treatment plants that supply clean drinking water.

But it’s not just the water release drawing attention. Heavy construction equipment near the base of the dam has prompted further speculation. Molly said the work is part of a $25.5 million spillway improvement project approved in 2024. “People are realizing something’s going on at the spillway, and I’m glad those questions are coming,” Molly said. “I think it’s important we answer them.”

City officials encourage residents to seek verified information through official channels and to avoid spreading unconfirmed claims online.

Kris 6 asked the city to provide work orders related to Wesley Seale Dam, we're waiting to hear back.

