Rockport Lemonade Day lets students operate their own business

ROCKPORT, Texas — Lemonade Day, a community-wide program in Rockport, offers refreshing lemonade but also provides some practical experience for some young entrepreneurs at work.

“I had a little bit of help setting it up and the the whole idea, I painted everything and got everything together,” said Arwen Griffith, who is taking part in this year's event.

On Saturday, 30 to 32 lemonade stands will be open for business in areas all around Rockport. The kids running the stands will have the opportunity to experience what it's like setting up their business. Organizers say the program teaches young entrepreneurs how to recognize opportunity, take initiative and innovate in the face of challenge.

Last year, the program raised more than $200 for the Rockport Police Department, Wounded Warriors and the Humane Society.

“At one point we actually had more sponsors and stands, so we were able to allow more children to sign up even after registration had ended,” said Lemonade Day chairperson Melanie Head.

Participants learn first-hand skills about operating a business.

“It gives you a chance to see behind the scenes how to build your own business,” said Griffith.

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade will also be judged on Lemonade Day.

“There is a competition for best-tasting lemonade, best-decorated stand," Head said. "Also, they get an opportunity, every child, to participate in a drawing to win a new bicycle."

Participants are expected to start, own and operate their business, including building a stand. Overall, this program seems to challenge students in different ways. Head says those taking part will also give back to their choice of a local non-profit.

"As a national foundation suggest that they spend some, save some and share some,” she says.

Click here to view a map of where the stands are located. The hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

