Rockport-Fulton's SeaFair set for Oct. 6

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Ribbon Cutting and Opening Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 6th, at 4:30 p.m., celebrating its 48th Annual SeaFair.

The three-day festival draws over 12,000 people to the area for a fun-filled weekend with live entertainment from music legends, both local and regional performers.

The Merriam’s Midway Shows Carnival opens Thursday as well as Friday at 6 p.m.

"On Saturday, October 7th, step back and watch the SeaFair Parade with over 60 entries! Throughout the weekend, festival attendees can also enjoy and participate in the Hilarious Crab Races, a Cardboard Boat Race, Just Desserts and Salsa Contests, and Car Show. Stop by the Gumbo Tent for a delicious treat and check out the Boat Show," said organizers.

The SeaFair will feature over 100 food, arts and crafts, service, and market vendors. General Admission is $10 for adults Friday through Sunday, while kids 12 and under are free.

For more information, visit the SeaFair website here.

Here is a list of the scheduled events happening this weekend at the 48th Annual SeaFair:

Thursday, October 5th

6:00 pm-10 pm Merriam’s Midway Shows Carnival Opens

Friday, October 6th

4:30 pm- Opening Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting at the Rockport-Fulton Festival Grounds

5:00 pm- Gates Open-Vendor Booths, Gumbo Sales, Boat Show

6:00 pm -11 pm- Carnival

6:00 pm- Crab Races

Entertainment Stage:

5 pm- Kelly Kenning

6:30 pm- Marcy Grace

8:00 pm- Ryder Grimes

9:30 pm- The Bellamy Brothers

11:00 pm- Close

Saturday, October 7th

10:00 am Gates Open-Vendor Booths, Carnival, Gumbo Sales

10:00 am Parade

1:30 pm Cardboard Boat Races

4:00 pm Crab Races

11:30 pm- Closing

Entertainment Stage:

10:00 am- Janelle

11:45 am- Dean Anderson

1:00 pm- Melissa & George

2:00 pm- KMC Dance

2:30pm- Boudreau & Pousson/Cajun Duo

4:00 pm- The Steelwater Band

5:30 pm- Kat & Mattman Duo

7:00 pm- Clarissa Serna

8:30 pm- Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers

10:00 pm- Electric Circus

11:30 pm- Closing

Sunday, October 8th

11:00 am- Gates Open-Vendor Booths, Carnival, Boat Show & Car Show

11 am-1:30 pm Just Desserts & Salsa Contests

1:30 pm Crab Races

Entertainment Stage:

11:00 am- Brad Brown

1:00 pm- Tumble Dry Low

2:30 pm- Dreams

4:00 pm- Closing

