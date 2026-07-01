Robstown police investigating violent robbery outside of Robstown store

UPDATE: 3:30pm

Police have arrested one suspect from Laredo in connection with a violent armed robbery at a Robstown convenience store that left a man seriously injured Tuesday afternoon.

According to Robstown Police Chief Mike Tamez, two masked gunmen from Laredo had been following their victim, who was conducting business at the store. The suspects, armed with an AR-type rifle and a shotgun, approached the man as he exited his vehicle.

"We believe this is a very, very targeted and intentional event," Chief Tamez said. "The one thing I can tell the public is make sure you're paying attention to your surroundings before you get out of the vehicle, especially if you're going to be in a place doing business with a lot of money."

The attackers struck the victim in the head with a rifle before stealing his money. Witnesses who observed the robbery provided police with detailed descriptions of both the suspects and their getaway vehicle.

Laredo Suspect Arrested

The suspects' vehicle was later spotted by Freer's Chief of Police while he was at a store. He immediately contacted the Duval County Sheriff's Office, who successfully pulled over the vehicle.

One suspect from Laredo was taken into custody, and investigators found evidence linking him to the crime inside the vehicle. Chief Tamez expressed confidence in the arrest, stating they are "100 percent sure they got their man."

Police also confirmed they have "very good video" of the crime in progress, which is expected to aid in the prosecution.

The robbery victim is reported to be doing well despite his injuries. Authorities have not yet released information about the second suspect from Laredo, who remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police have arrested a man believed to have attacked and robbed a Robstown store owner outside his business.

That man was caught minutes ago in Duval County.

According to Robstown Police Chief Mike Tamez, two men wearing ski masks pulled up to the Matiana Food Mart on the 700 block of North Matiana Ortiz Boulevard on Wednesday.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News

Tamez said one had an AR and the other had a shotgun. One of them hit the store owner a few times in the head with the rifle and took all his money before taking off.

The men covered their vehicle's license plate.

“Nonetheless, our detectives were able to still get their license plate (information) through their license plate reader. We were able to find the suspect. We got him detained right now in Duval County and our officers are enroute to pick them up.”

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News

There’s no word yet on the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article as soon as we receive more details from Chief Tamez.

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