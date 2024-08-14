Robstown ISD now has its own seperate police department

ROBSTOWN, TEXAS — Robstown Independent School District now has its own separate police department.

Back in September, Robstown ISD Chief Filiberto Tagle met with the school board, and superintendent to create a plan to create a police department to oversee all schools in Robstown ISD. Tagle also oversees the duties and hiring process of the Robstown ISD police department.

"I know in our trainings, they say 60% of schools in Texas can't have their own police department yet, but we are luckily enough to say we can," Chief Tagle said.

Fernando Arevalo ROBSTOWN ISD POLICE DEPARTMENT



On Monday, several Robstown Police officers "retired" their badges, and were officially transitioned into the Robstown ISD Police Department. This new program is a result of House Bill 3, which requires the state to have a police, or armed guard present at every school.

“We tried to make pretty clear, as far as when officers come over here, that the main priority was to protect the campus. Protecting from outside threats. I was looking officers with experience," Tagle said.

Each officer has at least 9 to 15 years of experience, and their daily duties involve monitoring campus, checking doors, and security campus. The department also works with socials workers of RISD for appropriate plans to be put in place in times of crisis.

Cezar O. Martinez Several officers transitioned to Robstown PD to the RISD PD



Each school in Robstown will have at least one officer present for the school year, and officers will work not only during school hours, but also will monitor events like games or after-school events.

Chief Tagle hopes to add at least three to four more officers to the Robstown ISD Police Department in the future.

