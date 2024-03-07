Robstown ISD conducts active shooter training with South Texas police agencies

ROBSTOWN, Tx — An active shooting training took place at Solomon Ortiz Intermediate School, where different police agencies came together to prepare them for any active shooter scenarios.

Filiberto Tagle is the safety and security director at Robstown ISD. His position at the school was created nearly two years ago, soon after the Uvalde school shooting.

Tagle said his main goal is to make sure student and faculty member’s safety always comes first.

"We want the community to know, and parents and students that Robstown ISD puts safety first and whatever we can do to help the police department, local law enforcement and first responders, to know that when their kids are in school they are safe," Tagle said.

With safety being a priority for Robstown ISD the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response training or “ALERRT”, Train the Trainer, took place at Robstown ISD.

Agencies from all over South Texas came together to the school district for an active shooter training, where simulated gunshots were involved. The purpose of this training was not only to prepare officers for a circumstance like this, but to also allow these officials to go back with the skills they learned to their agencies.

"We have had lots of different tragedies that have occurred, a lot of active shooters that have happened, throughout the nation and getting officers trained and getting everybody on the same page and being able to work in lots of areas," Raul Valdez with the Robstown Police Department said.

Valdez said the 40 hour training class prepares these officials for level one active shooter events.

"The more you train officers in different types of standards the better your agency is prepared to serve the public," Valdez said.

Tangle said this training will help Robstown police and the school district by allowing them to be ready to face these types of scenarios.

"When we go into our schools they have their tactics, they are going to do what they have rained but at the same time the school personal and students they are going to do what they are supposed to on our side to be safe," Tangle said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.