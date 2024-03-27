Robstown Fire Department in need of more volunteers now that the summer is coming

A fire incident last week has further emphasized the continued need for volunteers at the Robstown Fire Department, especially as the summertime approaches.

Last week, a vacant home along West Avenue B caught fire within minutes. Worrying neighbors right next door, residents near the home raised their concerns on the summer being right around the corner, potentially leading to more house fires.

“I saw the fire on it, it was right behind our house, there were flames and ashes flying everywhere,” Robstown resident Baldemar Silva said.

Silva said he was at his home, just two houses down when the fire happened.

It’s kind of scary, at that time you have to keep an eye, and the winds were blowing towards my house, at that time I need to keep on everything,” Silva said.

Silva said the Robstown Fire Department was able to respond quick to this fire, avoiding the spread to their homes. He said he hopes once it starts getting hotter, the department will be able to have all hands-on deck.

“The sooner the fire department gets here the better it is, that way they can put the fire out a lot faster,” Silva said.

Robstown Fire Chief Javier Zapata said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

He also mentioned that even though they were able to respond to the fire quickly and they have enough firefighters, they are in desperate need of volunteers to help out.

“It has been very hard for us to get volunteers, years when I started back 26, 28 years ago we had 40 volunteers now we are down to seven," Zapata said.

Zapata said the reason they are low on volunteers could be due to the economy since they are not paid, and with summer right around the corner, sooner the department gets the help the better.

“During the summer we do get a lot of grass fires, really big grass fires around this area, and we need to depend on our volunteers to be able to help us out in the county and keep our firefighters here ready to go,” Zapata said.

Silva said in the meantime, it is important for everyone to look after each other, and if they see something, say something.

“Keep an eye on your neighbors, and your neighbors will do the same thing they will keep and eye on you too,” Silva said.

Zapata said all applicants can apply at Robstown City Hall or call directly at 361- 387- 2522.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.