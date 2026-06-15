Retired Corpus Christi boxing coach Rafael Davila passed away, funeral arrangements for June 22-23

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rafael Davila Jr., 78 of Corpus Christi, Texas, fought his last round on June 9, 2026. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends.

Born on April 1st, 1948, in Corpus Christi, Texas, he was the child of the late Rafael and Dolores Davila. He graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1966 before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1968. He served in the states and Vietnam then remained at the Corpus Christi Army Depot for 30 years before retiring in 2000 to attend to his family and his passion for boxing.

Davila family

Funeral Arrangements:



June 22: Visitation at 4 p.m. followed by Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Guardian Funeral Home

June 23: Visitation at 9 a.m. at Guardian Funeral Home, Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church and Interment at 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

Larissa Liska

He will be forever remembered for his passion for helping others and his fighting spirit. His friends and family are beyond proud of all his life accomplishments. He truly lived a beautiful life.

Davila's obituary can be found at Guardian Funeral Home. KRIS 6 Sports Anchor Larissa Liska honored Davila with a story on his life on March 18, 2026 and it can be viewed here.

Rafael Davila grew youth boxing in Corpus Christi, former athletes follow in his teachings