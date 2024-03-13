Residents raised safety concerns to Bluntzer first responders on potential green ammonia plant

BLUNTZER, Tx — On Wednesday, residents voiced those concerns during a meeting with Nueces County Emergency Services District 4.

Nueces County Emergency Services District 4 would be the first to respond to any potential emergency from that proposed facility.

Acting Fire Chief for the Bluntzer Fire Department, Michael Clack told the audience they would be prepared to face any situation.

"A lot of people are concerned, even though it is not being built in this district, they are concerned that it still could affect them and affect the area as a whole," Clack said.

Clack said all of this would be fairly new to first responders. In the case of this plant being built, he will ensure everyone in the department will be prepared to face any situation.

"The fire department usually always adapts and overcomes, so if it is built then we will do our best to train everybody and buy the equipment that is necessary and research and train our people to be safe," Clack said.

Clack encourages residents to continue raising any concerns they may have about the plant.

