Residents on near Everhart Road, Mustang Island reportedly without power

After severe weather which included thunder, lightning and heavy rains hit the Coastal Bend late Friday into Saturday morning, several Coastal Bend areas were left without power.

The most significant outage, according tothe AEP-Texas outage map is on Mustang Island, where more than 1,000 residents are being affected.

More than 300 also are being affected near Everhart and Holly Roads on Corpus Christi's South Side.

Outages affecting fewer than 100 people also were reported around the area, including in Freer, Beeville, Falfurrias, in the Bluntzer area, in Sinton, Rockport and Port Aransas -- areas which received heavy rains very early Saturday morning.