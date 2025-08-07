Residents call for stronger enforcement as stray dog problem grows

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Animal rescuers and city officials are highlighting the growing stray dog problem in the community, with some areas seeing multiple abandoned animals living in dangerous conditions.

Kelly Segura, an animal rescuer who recently responded to a situation on Mimosa Drive, said the problem is widespread and concerning.

"The amount of dogs that I saw in the street was overwhelming," Segura said.

Her video documenting the dogs quickly gained attention online. Some of the animals had puppies, while others were visibly sick and living in what she described as dangerous conditions.

"It's a community problem. In every neighborhood, on every corner, you are going to see a stray dog. It doesn't matter where you are, there are stray dogs everywhere," Segura said.

District 3 Councilman Eric Cantu, who represents the West Side, acknowledged that the city is struggling to address the issue effectively.

"As of right now, I know for a fact. The city is killing for space. They might not say that openly. They might say they're not doing it. But they're doing it. It's happening," Cantu said.

Segura believes enforcement of existing regulations is key to addressing the problem.

"We need to have consequences for the people who do not follow the rules," Segura said.

Cantu agrees and is advocating for stronger enforcement beyond just animal control measures.

"I really wanna see a different change in the DA's office for people who are abusing these animals," Cantu said.

The current city ordinance allows residents to own up to six animals, but some community members argue this law isn't being properly enforced.

Lieutenant Eryca Gonzalez with CCPD advises residents not to take matters into their own hands when encountering stray animals.

"People should never take it upon themselves to do that. Call animal control, call PD and we'll get out there to investigate," Gonzalez said.

When I contacted Animal Control regarding the Mimosa Drive incident, they stated they have made contact with the homeowner on 24 separate occasions over the last 6 years and are currently working with him to surrender the dogs.

Segura, an animal lover, hopes more residents will consider opening their homes to foster animals as part of the solution to the community's stray dog problem.

