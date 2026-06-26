Republicans host weekend of events in Corpus Christi to counter Democratic state convention

The Nueces County Republican Party is hosting a weekend of action and unity in Corpus Christi as Democrats gather in the city for their state convention.

Organizers say the goal is to unite conservatives and counter the Democratic convention, with events happening across the city Friday.

Those events include block walking and a dinner featuring Gov. Greg Abbott. Local Republican leaders say they want to hear directly from voters ahead of the November election.

Luke Tschritter, president of the Nueces County Young Republicans, said the weekend is about encouraging civic participation.

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"It's just important that you get involved and vote this November. You can't have an argument against what's going on in politics if you don't go out and vote," Tschritter said.

Saturday afternoon, supporters will gather for a victory rally at Brewster's Street downtown. Congressional candidate Eric Flores and state Rep. Todd Hunter are expected to speak.

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