Red Cord Initiative aims to provide support services to human trafficking victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Coastal Bend Wellness and Medical Center (CBWMC) is known to provide various health services to the community. They have been serving the community since 1986, but one particular program is aimed at helping provide support victims of commercial sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

The Red Cord Initiativewas created in 2013 in hopes to provide emotional and social support for adults experiencing labor or sex trafficking through engagement of prevention, outreach, education, and advocacy services. Since it's development, the community-based diversion program has helped more than 500 people across the region.

"We provide those services around the needs and get them [victims] out of that present circumstance or that present environment, so that way individuals have opportunities to heal and to grow," CBWMC Community Health Outreach Director Allison Johnson said.

According to the center, there are at least 313,000 victimsof human trafficking victims in Texas. Johnson said that she and her team conduct thorough initial screenings to tailor the needed support to each individual.

“The program provides not only intensive case management and access to basic needs like food and clothes," Johnson said. "We also provide primary health care services, behavioral health services, the food pantry.”

They also offer transportation and housing opportunities through partnerships with other local organizations. Johnson added that she has seen an increase in the number of victims within the last two years. Some of them return more than once.

“The victims may have fallen back into addiction or may be dealing with long term mental health issues, whatever the case may be," Johnson said. "That’s why people kind of fluctuate in and out with us.”

Red Cord Initiative is just one of many advocacy programs that help victims in the coastal bend. The Purple Door is another one that helps those affected by domestic violence and/or sexual assault.

Although Johnson said she has seen more victims coming forward, she ultimately hopes that by helping just one person, it may help another.

“You have to look at the fact that this can happen to anyone," Johnson said. "So we really have to come together to address this particular issue.”

If you or someone you know may be a victim of sexual exploitation or human trafficking and you’re looking for support, reach out to the Coastal Bend Wellness and Medical Center for more details on the Red Cord Initiative or call (361) 814-2001.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.