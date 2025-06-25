Public health mobile clinic and food bank serve Driscoll community

DRISCOLL, Texas — The public health mobile clinic made its way to the Driscoll area today, alongside the Coastal Bend Food Bank, providing essential services to neighbors.

Neighbors in the area took advantage of the food distribution opportunity during the heat of the summer.

"This is something that's been going on for years with the food bank, so residents really look forward to it," said Joy Saenz, city secretary of Driscoll.

The event takes place every last Wednesday of the month and helps feed about 70 families.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

