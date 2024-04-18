Progress continues on vacant 6 Points Plaza Towers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Progress continues on the North and South 6 Points Plaza Towers.

Back in September, KRIS 6 News reported that the city believed the developers were turning the buildings into apartments. That idea of more residential options in the metro-area of town still remains.

Sitting at the intersection of S. Staples Street, Cole Street and Brownlee Boulveard, the two towers have been vacant for at least a decade.

Jason Alaniz, the city of Corpus Christi's Redevelopment Officer within the Office of Economic Development said the property used to be for commercial office space, but the property developers saw there was a need in the area for more residential options.

The developer of the property is a limited liability company called Inkuee 6P. They began the plan to transform the two towers nearly a year ago.

In September, City Council finalized and approved the rezoning of the buildings. When construction is done, developers told the city there will be 55 units for potential renters to live in.

Alaniz said the city supports the developer's idea of turning the property into apartments because it fits the motive of the city's Adaptive Reuse Project. The project aims to revitalize abandoned buildings around Corpus Christi for better use.

“There’s not a lot of different housing options here, so the developer saw the value and this location and the proximity to Downtown, the proximity to the hospital and [the developers] saw there are neighborhoods in that area," Alaniz said.

District 2 City council member Sylvia Campos said she's happy to see the developers investing in the community.

“Let me tell you this, it was not a city initiative," Campos said. "It was something that was done organically. That’s the most beautiful thing that people are recognizing Corpus Christi as the crown jewel that we are and investing in it.”

Some people who live in the neighborhood said they don't support the idea for an apartment building. They believe it could cause more traffic in front of their homes. However, there were many more people who actually support the changes, including Elizabeth Kempski. She said it'll help clean up the area.

“It’s been an eyesore and a problem for several years now," Kempski said. "There are people coming in and out, some of them homeless and the others are on drugs. We were encouraged by the construction that’s been going on, so we’re hoping that it’ll be a big improvement to the area. It's a good thing."

Alaniz said the South Tower is expected to be completed by Fall 2024 and the North owers should be done by Spring 2025.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.