Professional Bull Riders show local kids the ropes ahead of Buc Days performance.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Professional Bull Riders are getting ready to show off their skills Friday night at the American Bank Center.

Students from Allen Elementary and Martin Middle school got a behind the scenes tour on how the riders prepare, and the history behind PBR.

"They do so much for students and the greater Coastal Bend area," said CCISD superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. "There's many scholarship opportunities and so letting these kids from 5th grade, 6th grade, 7th grade on up, that that's something they can be striving to accomplish before they graduate."

Coastal Bend residents still have time to head out and catch the action.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

For more information on Buc Days 2022, as well as ticket prices, click here.

