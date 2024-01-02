Portland antique store experiences holiday rush from local consumers

The consumer price index rose 3.1% in November from 12 months earlier.

KRIS 6 News spoke with the founder of My Mom Had That in Portland. She said they have seen an increase in their business this holiday season.

According to Mastercard there was a 3.1% growth in spending during the 2023 holiday season compared to the previous year, highly due to inflation.

The doorbells at “My Mom Had That” shop in Portland have been ringing all season long. Amy Traylor, the founder of “My Mom Had That” in the Portland area, said that her store seen an increase in cutomers this holiday season and she thinks it because of inflation.

“We have a lot of traffic coming through. We were slammed up until Christmas Eve,” Traylor said.

Traylor said that many people go to the big-name stores to look for items for Christmas. She said that most of the time these items are in your small thrift stores.

“Instead of the big box stores where it’s very expensive. You can get things just as nice in here,” she said. “We have electronics in here, we have PlayStations, Gameboys, X-boxes. We have all those electronics in here at a much better price than they are in retail.”

According to the Consumer Price Index, inflation rose 3.1% for the 12-month period ending in November. Traylor believes many people found good gifts at their local small business.

“So, people can find all kind of things for loved ones and friends. We get a lot of people that come in for white elephant gifts and all that kind of stuff,” she said. “We had a big uptake in our purchasing during December.”

Traylor said that shopping local can help the business owners and it can keep some money in the shopper’s pocket. She said that it’s also a good sign for her business.

“We haven’t been good since pre-COVID," Traylor said. "We were rocking and rolling and then we slammed down because we were closed. Right after our close, we saw a big, huge jump where people came in because they wanted to get out and this was a place to get out.”

