Port Aransas Hearts for the Arts dance: get your tickets before they sell out

Port Aransas Art Center hosting annual Hearts for the Arts dance

Feb. 9th at the Civic Center, must purchase ticket in advance

All money raised goes to scholarships for local high school students pursuing higher education in the arts

The annual Hearts for the Arts Valentine's Dance hosted by the Port Aransas Art Center will be held on Friday Feb 9 from 6:30 - 10:00 p.m. at the Port Aransas Civic Center.

This event has been taking place for decades and it gets bigger every year.

Hearts for the Arts raises money for scholarships for local art students graduating from Port Aransas High School. Any student wanting to pursue a higher education in any kind of art program after high school can benefit from these scholarships.

"Local artists that are members from the Art Center donate their art to be auctioned off to support our Port A high school student scholarship program. " John Morris, a member of the Art Center staff said.

The Hearts for the Arts Dance will be a night full of fundraising, food, fun, and live music from the Port A Rockers.

"This is like the dance event of the winter Texans. They love it but the locals love it too," John Morris said. "It’s a great opportunity to have some fun and dance and listen to some good music."

The artists and staff of the Art Center have high expectations for this years event. Last year, Hearts for the Arts raised about $5,000.

"The goal this year is to quadruple that amount so that we can help more of our local students," Michelle Zudrell, Art Center staff member said.

All money raised from donations, ticket sales, and the silent auction goes to the scholarship fund.

Tickets for Hearts for the Arts must be purchased in advance. To reserve a spot, call 361-749-7334 or stop into the Art Center in person. Single tickets are $55 and there are also options to reserve a company table for $1,200. Food and drinks are included with the purchase.

The Port Aransas Art Center will also be hosting their monthly First Friday Art Show on Jan. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.