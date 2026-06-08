Port Aransas ferry delays expected throughout summer

Motorists using the Texas Department of Transportation's Port Aransas Ferry System should expect elevated wait times this summer due to a combination of seasonal demand, increased maritime traffic and ongoing infrastructure improvements.

With school out for the year, visitor numbers to Port Aransas have risen significantly, contributing to heavier traffic volumes on the ferry system.

At the same time, the Corpus Christi Ship Channel is experiencing a marked increase in tanker and barge traffic. For safety, loaded ferries must yield to these larger vessels and wait for them to clear the channel before crossing.

A TxDOT $64 million project to upgrade ferry landings is also temporarily reducing the number of available ramps. These ramp limitations are expected to remain in place throughout the summer months.

Motorists — especially those traveling to Port Aransas via the ferry on weekends and holidays — are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

The improvement project includes upgrades to existing structures on the Port Aransas side of the ferry system. Work encompasses ramps, pile clusters, fenders, counterweight structures, steel sheet pile bulkheads, fueling systems, electrical systems, pavement and lighting.

The investment is designed to ensure the ferry system continues to operate safely and efficiently while meeting the needs of the traveling public for decades to come.

Updated ferry wait times are posted on large electronic signs on highways leading to Port Aransas and are also available by calling 361-749-2850.

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